U.S. Naval ship Matthew Perry returns to Indo-Pacific waters after repairs in Chennai

March 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

USNS Matthew Perry is the second ship of the U.S. Navy to complete maintenance works at L&T shipyard after USNS Charles Drew completed voyage repair in August last year

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin in USNS Matthew Perry which was stationed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli for maintenance and repair work. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The U.S. Navy’s Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship, USNS Matthew Perry, has successfully completed maintenance and repair work at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai. The maintenance and repair work began on March 11 and was completed on March 27.

A press release said that the larger scope of work on Matthew Perry reflects the U.S. Navy’s intention to work towards routinely accomplishing a broader scope of vessel repairs and demonstrates the commitment of the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense to utilise repair facilities in India after U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed intent at the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington, D.C. in April last year.

The U.S. Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin, said, “The United States is a proud Indo-Pacific nation, and our vital interests are inextricably tied to the region. India is an important partner of the U.S. in the Indo Pacific. I am confident the USNS Matthew Perry’s maintenance and repair works in India will further strengthen our bond. Our shipping industries positively contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific by partnering to deliver effective, efficient, and economical repair of military vessels.”

The USNS Matthew Perry was named after Navy Commodore Matthew C. Perry (1794-1858), who served during the War of 1812 and the Mexican American War and was sent to suppress piracy and slave trade in the West Indies.

