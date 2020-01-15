U.S. dollars worth ₹1.64 crore seized

Customs officials at the Anna International Airport seized $232,700, equivalent to ₹1.64 crore under the Customs Act 1962, read with FEMA 2015.
On Tuesday, Air Intelligence officers intercepted Abubakkar, 39, Abdul Kader, 30, and Firose, 45, from Chennai bound for Bangkok. While they initially said they did not have any currency to declare, a search revealed that they were carrying dollars in special cavities in backpacks to avoid detection. The currency was handed over by some unknown person, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.