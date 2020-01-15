Tamil Nadu

U.S. dollars worth ₹1.64 crore seized

Customs officials at the Anna International Airport seized $232,700, equivalent to ₹1.64 crore under the Customs Act 1962, read with FEMA 2015.

On Tuesday, Air Intelligence officers intercepted Abubakkar, 39, Abdul Kader, 30, and Firose, 45, from Chennai bound for Bangkok. While they initially said they did not have any currency to declare, a search revealed that they were carrying dollars in special cavities in backpacks to avoid detection. The currency was handed over by some unknown person, they said.

