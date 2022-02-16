Development projects, collaboration discussed

Consul-General at the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai Judith Ravin called on Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D.K. Joshi on Wednesday during her visit to the islands along with a delegation.

The two discussed the infrastructure projects being planned in public private partnership under the aegis of Islands Development Agency. They discussed potential investment opportunities in tourism and hospitality sectors and ways to collaborate with the island administration and civil society, the Lt. Governor’s Secretariat said.