U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai

U.S. and Indian teams to hold joint exercise on September 19

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 16, 2022 20:27 IST

A U.S. Coast Guard ship Midgett arrived here on Friday as part of goodwill gesture between the Indian Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard and to participate in a joint exercise to be conducted off Chennai on September 19.

​During the stay of Midgett in harbour, various activities are planned, including official calls, reciprocal visit onboard ships, sports activity, cultural show and professional interactions between personnel of both the Coast Guards, a press release said.

​The aim of the visit is to boost interactions between Coast Guard of both the nations and enhance interoperability in the fields of maritime search and rescue, anti-piracy operations and other maritime law enforcement tasks, the release added.

