Tamil Nadu

U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai

A U.S. Coast Guard ship Midgett arrived here on Friday as part of goodwill gesture between the Indian Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard and to participate in a joint exercise to be conducted off Chennai on September 19.

​During the stay of Midgett in harbour, various activities are planned, including official calls, reciprocal visit onboard ships, sports activity, cultural show and professional interactions between personnel of both the Coast Guards, a press release said.

​The aim of the visit is to boost interactions between Coast Guard of both the nations and enhance interoperability in the fields of maritime search and rescue, anti-piracy operations and other maritime law enforcement tasks, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
security measures
sea piracy
India-United States
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 8:29:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/us-coast-guard-ship-arrives-in-chennai/article65899725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY