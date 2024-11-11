U.S.-based Shearwater Health expands to Chennai

The United States-based Shearwater Health has announced its expansion into India with the opening of a new office in Chennai. This expansion will create 1,000 jobs for local clinicians by the end of 2025, who will deliver remote clinical services to Shearwater’s U.S. healthcare clients.

“The Clinical Process Outsourcing industry was pioneered in the Philippines, where we are proud to employ 5,000 talented individuals,” said Tom Kendrot, CEO of Shearwater. “Expanding into Chennai is a pivotal step in diversifying our global footprint. With India’s well-established outsourcing market and Chennai’s highly skilled workforce, we’re excited to build on our capabilities and introduce our proprietary training and education platforms in this promising new region.”

Todd Silmon, president of Shearwater Health, said: “We look forward to building a dedicated team in Chennai that will enhance our offerings and drive significant value for our clients worldwide.”

According to a statement, in addition to Shearwater Health’s new offerings for healthcare providers in India, its global team of clinical experts will recruit and train new talent within the region, creating new jobs in the market as well as international opportunities for nurses who are interested in working in the U.S. Factors that impacted the company’s decision to expand into Chennai included top-tier talent and the growing business and healthcare community across the region, according to a report from KPMG.

“Our expansion into India allows us to broaden our service offerings with a wide range of skillsets across multiple countries,” said Giri Namala, chief growth officer of Shearwater Health. “India’s skilled professionals complement our capabilities in the Philippines and the U.S., enabling us to provide comprehensive solutions that drive impactful outcomes.”

