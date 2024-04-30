GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S.-based Rockwell Automation to open ₹500 crore manufacturing facility in Chennai

April 30, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rockwell Automation, a company into industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility at a cost of₹500 crore in Chennai.

Rockwell is investing in India by expanding its manufacturing presence and building the new factory. The facility will be located in Oragadam, in the same industrial park where its CUBIC manufacturing facility is located, to help maximize supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees.

The facility is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year.

“We selected Tamil Nadu because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region,” said Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director - India, Rockwell Automation. “We are excited about building our presence in India, optimizing our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market.”

The 98,000-square-foot facility — with space for potential expansion — will help Rockwell build a more resilient, agile, and sustainable supply chain in the Asia Pacific region and around the globe.

India has the world’s fifth-biggest and fastest-growing large economy. The country’s economic policies will continue to have a significant impact on the global economy, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and innovation.

