US Air Force Band of the Pacific collaborates with Indian percussionist, releases video online

The musical collaboration was inspired by the band’s commitment to support Aero India 2021, a press release said

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific has collaborated with Indian musician Giridhar Udupa, and released a music video online on March 15. The musical collaboration was inspired by the band’s commitment to support Aero India 2021, and reinforces the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership and people-to-people ties between both the countries, a press release said.

The song ‘Open Clusters’ which features in the video, was composed by Staff Sergeant Luis Rosa, a saxophone instrumentalist with the Hawaii-based Air Force Band and is a musical fusion of two masters of Indian and Puerto Rican culture and rhythm. The music video features Giridhar Udupa playing the Ghatam, and Senior Airman Guy James on guitar, Staff Sergeant Andrew Detra on bass, and Technical Sergeant Wilfredo Cruz on percussion.

The USAF Band of the Pacific is a squadron of professional U.S. Air Force musicians that perform in diverse musical configurations and fulfil community relations and military functions throughout the Western Pacific region. Bengaluru-based Ghatam artist Giridhar Udupa has had a musical journey of three decades, and has collaborated with several artistes and has also performed across the world.

Speaking about this collaboration, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s Publicity Section, Chief Technical Sergeant Wilfredo Cruz, said they were extremely honoured and grateful to be able to produce this musical collaboration for viewers worldwide. “The pandemic did not allow us to be in India to perform live during Aero India, yet music connects all regardless of distance or borders. We leverage the power of music to strengthen bonds with our friends and partners through the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Mr. Udupa said that the composition fits perfectly into the world music scene. “I am very excited about the newly-composed track with incredible musicians from the U.S. Air Force Band,” he added.