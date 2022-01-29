Tamil Nadu

Urban local body polls: Only 19 nominations received on Day 1 of filing papers

Municipality workers remove wall graffiti ahead of the urban local body polls scheduled for next month | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 29 January 2022 12:50 IST
Updated: 29 January 2022 12:50 IST

Five nominations were received for Corporation ward members posts, and others for municipality and town panchayat posts, the TN State Election Commission said

On the first day of filing nominations for contesting in the ordinary elections for urban local bodies scheduled across Tamil Nadu, a total of 19 nominations were received on Friday, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said on Saturday.

While five nominations were received for Corporation ward member posts, seven each were received for Municipality and town panchayat ward member posts, it said.

A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 Corporation ward members, 3,843 Municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members are to be filled through the elections scheduled on February 19.

