Urban local body polls: DMK maintains lead, makes inroads in western TN

As of 1 p.m., the DMK had won 213 Municipal Corporation ward member posts, 960 Municipality ward member posts and 3,272 Town Panchayat ward member posts

DMK activists in a jubilant mood after their early wins in the urban local body polls | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

As of 1 p.m., the DMK had won 213 Municipal Corporation ward member posts, 960 Municipality ward member posts and 3,272 Town Panchayat ward member posts

Candidates belonging to the ruling DMK continued their winning streak in the urban local body elections by securing 213 Municipal Corporation ward member posts, 960 Municipality ward member posts and 3,272 Town Panchayat ward member posts across the State by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of the 303 Municipal Corporation ward member posts, in which results were declared, the AIADMK won in only 38. The AIADMK candidates won in only 262 Municipality ward member posts and 915 Town Panchayat ward member posts.

The results were declared for 307 ward member posts in Corporations, 1,571 ward member posts in Municipalities and 5,405 ward member posts in Town Panchayats until 1 p.m.

The ruling DMK made inroads in western Tamil Nadu hitherto considered an AIADMK bastion. DMK candidates won in at least six ward member posts in Coimbatore Corporation and in at least 18 ward member posts in Erode Corporation. The DMK candidates also won in at least 36 ward member posts in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Congress candidates won in 22 Corporation wards, 64 Municipality wards, and 225 Town Panchayat wards. BJP candidates were declared winners in one Corporation ward, 24 Municipality wards and 102 Town Panchayat wards.