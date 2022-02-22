Urban local body polls: DMK heads for a sweep as per early leads

Special Correspondent February 22, 2022 10:34 IST

Special Correspondent February 22, 2022 10:34 IST

Counting of votes polled on Feb 19 began at 8 a.m. today; principal Opposition AIADMK pushed to a distant second

A view of a counting centre at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Moorthy M

Counting of votes polled on Feb 19 began at 8 a.m. today; principal Opposition AIADMK pushed to a distant second

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu has established early comfortable leads in the elections to the urban local bodies. The counting of votes is under way, and trends as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday indicated a sweep for the alliance, with the principal opposition AIADMK being pushed to a distant second. The DMK alliance was way ahead of other parties in all the Municipal Corporations, and its candidates were leading in many of the Municipalities and Town Panchayats. Counting of votes polled during the February 19 urban local body elections commenced at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. As of 10 a.m., of the 10 Municipal Corporation ward members posts, whose results were declared (including those who were elected unopposed) by the State Election Commission, nine belonged to the DMK and one was from the Congress. As for Municipalities, DMK candidates won 28 Municipality ward member posts, while AIADMK members won 13. As for Town panchayat ward member posts, DMK candidates won in 353, while AIADMK won in 91 seats. Congress’ candidates won one Municipal Corporation ward member post, five Municipality ward member posts and 26 town panchayat ward member posts.



Our code of editorial values