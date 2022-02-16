Urban local body polls: DMK candidate dies in Erode

Staff Reporter February 16, 2022 15:03 IST

Election officials said the election to the ward would be postponed and an announcement would be made soon

A DMK candidate for the urban local bodies election in Athani Town Panchayat died of a heart attack on Tuesday night. M. Ayyappan, 51 years, of Perumapalayam in Athani, was the party’s candidate for Ward 3 in the town panchayat where two other candidates, one from AIADMK and one from Naam Tamilar Katchi, are contesting. He complained of uneasiness and died on the way to hospital. Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam visited the grieving family and offered his condolences. He is survived by his wife and two children. Election officials said the election to the ward would be postponed and an announcement would be made soon.



