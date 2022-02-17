Urban local body polls: DMK candidate dies in Erode, second candidate death this week

Staff Reporter February 17, 2022 15:44 IST

The 64-year-old was due to contest for ward 2 in the town panchyat; earlier this week, another DMK candidate died of a heart attack

A DMK candidate for the urban local bodies elections in Ammapettai Town Panchayat died of a heart attack on Thursday. G. Sithureddy, 64, of Sundharampalayam in Anthiyur Taluk, was the party’s candidate for Ward 2 in the town panchayat, where three other candidates, one from the AIADMK and two independents are contesting. At 5.30 a.m., he had tea at a shop and returned home where he complained of uneasiness. His family members took him to a private hospital at Boothapadi and later he was shifted to another private hospital at Anthiyur. But doctors declared him dead. DMK functionaries paid their last respects to the deceased. He is survived by his wife. Officials said the election to the ward would be cancelled. It may be noted that another DMK candidate, M. Ayyappan (51) of Athani, who was the party’s candidate for Ward 3 in Athani Town Panchayat, died of a heart attack on Tuesday.



