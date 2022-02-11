Tamil NaduCHENNAI 11 February 2022 14:49 IST
Urban local body polls: Anbumani to campaign from Sunday
The PMK youth wing leader will be campaigning in Chennai on Sunday and Kancheepuram on Monday
PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss will campaign in support of his party candidates for the urban local body polls from Sunday.
According to a campaign schedule released by the party, he will campaign in Chennai on Sunday and in Kancheepuram district on Monday.
He will campaign in Salem District on February 15 and in Dharmapuri on February 16.
