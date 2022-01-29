‘Urban local bodies polls must lay the foundation for PMK’s future’

Chennai

Party should emerge strong in urban areas: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, during an online consultative meeting of the party’s senior office bearers on Friday, told his party cadres that the performance in urban local bodies polls must “lay the foundation for the future of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).”

Dr. Ramadoss said these elections should be used to strengthen the party in urban areas, similar to the party’s strength in rural areas [in certain regions].

He asked cadre to ensure that PMK’s performance surprises everyone.

Since it it is easier to work inside a ward, there was no need to spend a lot on advertisement. “PMK cadres could cover the ward at least twice, speak to people about the long-pending demands and promise them a resolution,” he said.