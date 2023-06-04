ADVERTISEMENT

Urban health centre at Teynampet to offer 12 services with latest diagnostic equipment

June 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI 

It will be one of the 500 urban health centres being inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 6; personnel for these health centres will be done through the National Rural Health Mission

The Hindu Bureau

Teynampet will have an urban health centre. It will function from Raghavaiah Road and is among the 500 to be commissioned by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.  

Each centre will have a doctor, nurse, health inspector and an assistant, who will be appointed by the respective district health societies. The UHCs will function from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The recruitment of staff will be through the National Rural Health Mission.

The UHCs will offer 12 health services, including tending to pregnant women, immunisation of children and reproductive child health besides disbursing 171 types of medicines, including for diabetes and hypertension.

The UHCs will be in-charge of the welfare of children in schools that fall within their ambit. The centres will function in tandem with the school health committees and conduct surveillance.  

Thirty-two equipment will be available at each centre to conduct a variety of investigations. Facilities have been provided for patients to consult doctors through videoconferencing and doctors can, through e-sanjeevini facility, refer patients for further consultation with specialists.

On Sunday, the upcoming centre was inspected by Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar and Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and NRHM director Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish were present.

