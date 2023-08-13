Uptown @ Kathipara Urban Square is hip and happening

August 13, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

It was 45 minutes past midnight, and there is a sea of people milling around, taking their seats and waiting for coffee or dish at Uptown @ Kathipara Urban Square under the flyover. It has emerged as one of the top hangout spots in the city on weekends as well as weekdays. With food, music, park and gaming zones, this place begins to fill up after 7 p.m.

It has three commercial zones — one focussed on food and events, the second on entertainment for children, including a colourful gaming zone, and the third is a retail and food zone, which is under construction. Popular brands such as Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Junior Kuppanna and ID, a vegetarian restaurant, are present here; a few of them operate round the clock. A cotton candy vending machine is the cynosure of all eyes, especially the tiny tots. A mini-toy train takes visitors around the zone.

Land on lease

“We are now talking with Dominos, Taco Bell, Popeyes, Buhari, Ibaco and others,” said Charan Reddy, Director, BNR Infrastructure Projects. BNR Estates, a real estate subsidiary of BNR Infrastructure Projects, has taken this five-acre space on lease from Chennai Metro Rail Limited. BNR Estates is building similar family entertainment centres under the brand Uptown. Plans are afoot to bring in retailers like Zudio and Louis Philippe to this zone. Discussions are under way with a saloon brand to have it working 24/7 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the salespersons at a juice shop said, “People heading to and from the Chennai Airport find this place convenient. They stop here and pick up food. There are several IT companies in and around this area and employees finish their shifts and come here.” “This is also one of the entry points to Chennai and buses from other parts of Tamil Nadu cross Kathipara Junction and there is a stop here, too. People coming to pick and drop their friends and families come and hang out here,” he added.

High footfall

Though there is no accurate data of the number of people visiting this zone, a ballpark estimate (a survey done six months ago) showed that 30,000 people visit this zone on weekends. During a recent event held between 4 p.m. and midnight, the footfall was close to 50,000. With crowds increasing every day, Mr. Reddy and his team are working to make this place technology-driven, where you can order sitting at any point in any restaurant. “We are working on a technology that will deliver food to your car or table for a small convenience fee,” he said.

“I come here regularly with my family. My parents who are in their late 70s love walking around in the park area and my kids enjoy the gaming zone. My wife and I grab our dinner at our favourite coffee shop here,” said Vinoth Kumar, who works in a start-up. This place has something for people of all ages and that is why people throng this zone, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.