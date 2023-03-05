ADVERTISEMENT

Oil leak in Nagapattinam sea | Upset with CPCL, fishermen threaten to intensify protest

March 05, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated March 06, 2023 01:33 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Fishermen abstained from work for the third consecutive day on March 5, demanding the pipeline be removed

N. Sai Charan

Workers of CPCL creating a bund on the shore as a part of the work to plug the leakage in the oil pipeline off the Nagapattinam Coast at Pattinamcherry on March 4, 2023. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dissatisfied with the work done by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to plug the leak on the crude oil pipeline off the Nagapattinam coast, fishermen of Pattinamcherry and adjoining hamlets have threatened to intensify their protest from Monday.

N. Sakthivel, a fisherman from Pattinamcherry, said CPCL officials informed the fishermen on Saturday that the leak was plugged. “When we demanded that the officials exert pressure through the pipe, a leak was observed again on Sunday.”

He said the fishermen abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Sunday, demanding the pipeline be removed. But their demand had not been fulfilled yet.

The fishermen of Pattinamcherry, Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nambiyar Nagar, Ariyanatutheru, Kallar and Samandthampettai would discuss the issue on Monday morning.

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj told The Hindu that the CPCL officials had informed him that they were carrying out reverse flushing with water to check for leakage.

A CPCL official said the work on arresting the leak was completed in the late hours of Saturday. The residual oil had been flushed out.

