Upholding scientific approach in all spheres will be society’s best tribute to Swaminathan, says Thirumavalavan

VCK chief pays his tributes to deceased agriculture scientist

September 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thol. Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s founder-president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said upholding a scientific approach in all spheres of activities would be society’s best tribute to M.S. Swaminathan, the veteran scientist who passed away on Thursday.

In a release, he said the message Swaminathan left for society was to use science in the field of agriculture.

Pointing out a notion that only old varieties of rice are good is being widely spread in the name of traditional farming, Mr. Thirumavalavan said there was a need to think critically about this. He said it was important to remember that India lost millions of people due to famine only when such old varieties of rice were being cultivated. He said it should not be forgotten that it was only after the introduction of scientifically developed varieties of wheat and rice, introduced by Swaminathan, did food scarcity in India decrease.

Recalling in detail the measures taken by Swaminathan, with the support of personalities like Normal Borlaug and C. Subramaniam, which resulted in high agricultural yield, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the demise of the scientist who made India self-sufficient in food was a great loss to the country.

He added that Swaminathan was concerned about farmers. Realising their struggles in getting a fair price for their produce, the VCK chief said Swaminathan recommended the a minimum support price for crops at least 50% more than the cost of production.

