Upgrade Meteorological Department capacity, appeals Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to enhance the capacity of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, to enable it to make predictions of high alert situations earlier and notify the same to the State government well in time.

In a letter to Mr. Shah, the Chief Minister pointed out the shortcoming in the capability of the RMC to provide accurate real time rainfall forecast on Thursday. It often prevented the State and district administration from taking up timely mobilisation of emergency management system.

“This results in total disruption of normal life, movement of health care support systems and also causes loss of lives and damage to critical infrastructure,” he said.

He said the recent instances point to the need for making additional investments in advanced weather prediction mechanism and upgradation of technology being used by the Met department.