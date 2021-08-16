MADURAI

16 August 2021 22:04 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice and sought counter affidavit from the State government on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to upgrade health care facilities in Ramanathapuram district.

In the petition that came up before a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar, G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district said there was a need to upgrade the facilities. The Upgraded Primary Health Care Centre in R.S. Mangalam should be upgraded as a Taluk Hospital.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the government to fill vacancies of doctors and other health care workers in the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Ramanathapuram. He said the hospital should be equipped with adequate infrastructure and complained that wheelchairs and stretchers available at the hospital were inadequate to handle the large number of patients.