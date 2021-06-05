Upgrade Government Pentland Hospital, MLA requests TN Medical Minister

MLA P. Karthikeyan, in his petition said people had to travel a long way in emergencies to Government Vellore Medical College, and the upgradation of Petland Hospital would help

Vellore MLA, P. Karthikeyan, has submitted a petition to Minister the for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Friday, regarding the upgradation of Government Pentland Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital as soon as possible.

The Medical Minister, along Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi and Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand had inspected COVID-19 prevention measures, vaccination centres, containment areas and availability of oxygen beds in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupathur districts. They had also inaugurated additional bed facilities in the three districts.

During the Minister’s visit, the petition was submitted. According to Mr. Karthikeyan, this has been a long-time demand of the people of Vellore district. “When it was a combined district, residents of 13 Assembly constituencies used to come to this hospital for treatment. Many of the important medical wings were shifted to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital when it was started in 2005,” he stated in the petition.

Since the GVMCH is located on the outskirts of Vellore town, people have to travel a long distance during emergencies. “If someone suffers a snake bite, he has to go to GVMCH. Hence, it would be convenient if the Pentland hospital, situated in 5.5 acres of land, is upgraded,” the MLA said.