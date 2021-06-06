Upgrade Government Pentland hospital, MLA requests Medical Minister

Vellore MLA submits petition to Medical Minister

Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan has submitted a petition to Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Friday regarding the upgradation of the Government Pentland Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital as soon as possible.

The Health Minister, along with Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi and Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand, inspected COVID-19 prevention measures, vaccination centres, containment areas and availability of oxygen beds in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts.

They also inaugurated additional bed facilities in the three districts.

The petition was submitted during the Minister's visit.

Long-pending demand

According to Mr. Karthikeyan, this has been a long-time demand of the people of Vellore district.

“When it was a combined district, residents of 13 Assembly constituencies used to come to this hospital for treatment. Many of the important medical wings were shifted to the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital when it was started in 2005,” he stated in the petition.

Since the GVMCH is located on the outskirts of Vellore town, people have to travel a long distance during emergencies.

“If someone suffers a snake bite, he has to go to the GVMCH. Hence, it would be convenient if the Pentland hospital, situated on 5.5 acres of land, is upgraded,” the MLA said.