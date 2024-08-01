ADVERTISEMENT

Upgrade ESIC hospital in Chennai, says Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu

Published - August 01, 2024 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rajya Sabha Member urges the Centre to develop a state-of-the-art cath lab and a separate oncology block for ESI-insured patients at the hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu has urged the Union government to increase the bed strength of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College in K.K. Nagar in the city to 1,200 beds.

Dr. Kanimozhi, on July 27 in the Rajya Sabha, said the Central government should develop a state-of-the-art cath lab and a separate oncology block for ESI-insured patients at the hospital. “Initially commissioned as a 250-bed hospital in 1979, it was under the control of the Tamil Nadu government. In 1991, it was taken over by the ESIC to open a zonal occupational diseases centre in south India,” she said.

According to Dr. Kanimozhi, the institution caters to referral cases from 15 ESI dispensaries and other hospitals in the city, covering an insured population of over 5 lakh. “Providing social security to insured workers, bringing more workers from the unorganised sector under the ambit of the ESI Scheme, and providing service delivery augmentation are the needs of the hour,” she said, urging the government to post sufficient specialist doctors.

Currently, the hospital functions as a model hospital with multi-specialty treatment facility and an occupational diseases centre. But there are several issues pertaining to the medical, paramedical, and non-medical staff that needsto be addressed immediately, Dr. Kanimozhi added.

