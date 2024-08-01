GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upgrade ESIC hospital in Chennai, says Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu

The Rajya Sabha Member urges the Centre to develop a state-of-the-art cath lab and a separate oncology block for ESI-insured patients at the hospital

Published - August 01, 2024 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu has urged the Union government to increase the bed strength of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College in K.K. Nagar in the city to 1,200 beds.

Dr. Kanimozhi, on July 27 in the Rajya Sabha, said the Central government should develop a state-of-the-art cath lab and a separate oncology block for ESI-insured patients at the hospital. “Initially commissioned as a 250-bed hospital in 1979, it was under the control of the Tamil Nadu government. In 1991, it was taken over by the ESIC to open a zonal occupational diseases centre in south India,” she said.

According to Dr. Kanimozhi, the institution caters to referral cases from 15 ESI dispensaries and other hospitals in the city, covering an insured population of over 5 lakh. “Providing social security to insured workers, bringing more workers from the unorganised sector under the ambit of the ESI Scheme, and providing service delivery augmentation are the needs of the hour,” she said, urging the government to post sufficient specialist doctors.

Currently, the hospital functions as a model hospital with multi-specialty treatment facility and an occupational diseases centre. But there are several issues pertaining to the medical, paramedical, and non-medical staff that needsto be addressed immediately, Dr. Kanimozhi added.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.