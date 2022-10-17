Updating Tamil lexicon on stalking phrases

‘A stalker could be referred to as ‘vanthodari’ and stalk would be ‘vanthodar’. The act of stalking would be ‘vanthodarthal’.’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 11:48 IST

The Tamil language and dictionary got a new word on Sunday thanks to a film correspondent who raised a question in a social media platform.

Film correspondent Rajasekar sought to know the Tamil word for stalker that Tamil media houses “could start using henceforth”, He also wanted a Tamil equivalent for words such as stalking and the act itself.

Madhan Karky, a Tamil lyricist and dialogue writer, who was tagged in the Twitter post responded with a new word. The Tamil computing researcher said a stalker could be referred to as ‘ vanthodari’ and stalk would be ‘ vanthodar’. The act of stalking would be ‘ vanthodarthal’.

He further informed the Twittarati that the words would be added to their Chol dictionary and he would recommend to the Agaramudhali department regarding the words.

