Updating Tamil lexicon on stalking phrases

The Tamil language and dictionary got a new word on Sunday thanks to a film correspondent who raised a question in a social media platform.

Film correspondent Rajasekar sought to know the Tamil word for stalker that Tamil media houses “could start using henceforth”, He also wanted a Tamil equivalent for words such as stalking and the act itself.

Madhan Karky, a Tamil lyricist and dialogue writer, who was tagged in the Twitter post responded with a new word. The Tamil computing researcher said a stalker could be referred to as ‘ vanthodari’ and stalk would be ‘ vanthodar’. The act of stalking would be ‘ vanthodarthal’.

He further informed the Twittarati that the words would be added to their Chol dictionary and he would recommend to the Agaramudhali department regarding the words.


