ADVERTISEMENT

Update e-KYC to receive PM-KISAN aid, farmers told

Published - October 13, 2024 11:45 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Updating e-KYC details has been made mandatory for farmers to avail themselves of the 18th instalment of ₹2,000 benefit under PM-KISAN scheme. The annual income support of ₹6000 is currently being disbursed in three instalments.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, out of the 1,05,792 farmers registered under the scheme, 6892 farmers were found to not have updated their e-KYC details.

The district administration has appealed to the registered beneficiaries to approach the block agricultural officers and link their Aadhaar number with their bank savings account number.

Besides, they can update the e-KYC through the one-time password received on their mobile phones or through the e-sevai centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farmers who were yet to link their Aadhaar number with bank account were asked to complete the process at the earliest 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US