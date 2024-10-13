Update e-KYC to receive PM-KISAN aid, farmers told

Updating e-KYC details has been made mandatory for farmers to avail themselves of the 18th instalment of ₹2,000 benefit under PM-KISAN scheme. The annual income support of ₹6000 is currently being disbursed in three instalments.

According to a press release, out of the 1,05,792 farmers registered under the scheme, 6892 farmers were found to not have updated their e-KYC details.

The district administration has appealed to the registered beneficiaries to approach the block agricultural officers and link their Aadhaar number with their bank savings account number.

Besides, they can update the e-KYC through the one-time password received on their mobile phones or through the e-sevai centres.

Farmers who were yet to link their Aadhaar number with bank account were asked to complete the process at the earliest