Upbeat music and impromptu dance make The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai celebrations special

August 26, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Chennai

Crowds packed tight together the grounds of The Marina Mall on Saturday evening when musicians Tara and Trisha sang some groovy English numbers as part of their performance on ‘Music on Wheels’.

The performance on the bus was then followed by an energetic DJ session by The Dynamix with DJ Suman. The audience were bobbing their heads to the beats. Further, the DJ from time-to-time infused interesting rhythm drops, much to the delight of the audience.

The musical extravaganza called ‘Music on Wheels’, as part of The Hindu’s ‘Festival of Chennai’ is making waves across the city. A double-decker bus, which is touring across the city, is hosting music shows at various hotspots. Furthermore, the audience can go inside the bus and catch glimpses of The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibits on Madras, thoughtfully catalogued to cherish the birth month of the city.

Mala G, a 22-year-old college student, said that her friends have been following The Hindu Made of Chennai handle on Instagram to see where the next show will happen. “Music on Wheels is truly a celebration of Chennai’s people, music and culture. We are attending it for the third time. With local bands, film music, indie artists, it only keeps getting better,” she said.

Evening walkers at Natesan Park were also pleasantly greeted with the music of ‘Music Healers’ band on Saturday evening. Many sang along with the performers and even requested their favourite songs.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai will also host a series of ‘moonlight cinema’ sessions on the beach. Chennai 28 and Madrasapattinam will be screened to the public on Thiruvanmiyur beach today from 5 p.m. The intend is to give Chennaites the joy of watching a film in their city with sea breeze and sundal and friends by their side.

