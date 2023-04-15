U.P. man arrested in T.N. for using illegal software to book tatkal tickets

April 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A 40-year-old man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Tiruvannamalai for developing and selling a software to book tatkal tickets on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website since 2012. He was lodged at the sub jail in the temple town on Saturday.

Police said N. Shamsher Alam, 40, who was operating from Titwala town in Mumbai for over a decade, had developed the software, ‘Fusion’ to book tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website. He sold the software to private ticket booking centres across the country. Using the software, agents had booked 1,25,460 tatkal tickets, or around 7,000 tickets per day, worth ₹56.45 crore, over the past 18 months.

Police said the discovery was made, when in July last year, a special police team arrested five ticket booking agents in Vellore after a raid. The arrested agents told the police about the fake software that helped them register tatkal tickets much faster, by placing them first in the booking order on the IRCTC website, bypassing genuine commuters. As a result, these agents, who had the fake software, were able to book many tatkal tickets through various fake identity cards in a few minutes, once bookings opened for the day.

Based on inputs from the arrested agents, police nabbed Shailesh Yadav, 32, a key distributor, from his hideout in Danapur in Bihar last September. He had sold the software through his website (tatkalsoftwareall.in) to ticket booking agents across the country for many years.

Initial investigation revealed Alam, the developer of the software, started his career as a ticket booking agent from his small shop in Kurla, Mumbai, in 2012. Over the years, he grew in his business and developed the software to book railway tatkal, premium tatkal and general tickets by bypassing the IRCTC website. He rented his software (named Sharp, Tez, Nexus ++ and Fusion) for ₹500 to customers on a monthly basis. Later, he came into contact with Yadav. A regular offender, Alam has similar cases lodged against him in Kurla, Dadar and Jodhpur police stations.