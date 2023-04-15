ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. man arrested in T.N. for using illegal software to book tatkal tickets

April 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Police said the 40-year-old had developed a software that helped ticketing agents bypass the tatkal queue on the IRCTC website; over 1 lakh tickets worth over ₹50 crore have been booked with this software over the past 18 months

The Hindu Bureau

N. Shamsher Alam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by Railway Protection Force in Tiruvannamalai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 40-year-old man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Tiruvannamalai for developing and selling a software to book tatkal tickets on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website since 2012. He was lodged at the sub jail in the temple town on Saturday.

Police said N. Shamsher Alam, 40, who was operating from Titwala town in Mumbai for over a decade, had developed the software, ‘Fusion’ to book tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website. He sold the software to private ticket booking centres across the country. Using the software, agents had booked 1,25,460 tatkal tickets, or around 7,000 tickets per day, worth ₹56.45 crore, over the past 18 months.  

Police said the discovery was made, when in July last year, a special police team arrested five ticket booking agents in Vellore after a raid. The arrested agents told the police about the fake software that helped them register tatkal tickets much faster, by placing them first in the booking order on the IRCTC website, bypassing genuine commuters. As a result, these agents, who had the fake software, were able to book many tatkal tickets through various fake identity cards in a few minutes, once bookings opened for the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on inputs from the arrested agents, police nabbed Shailesh Yadav, 32, a key distributor, from his hideout in Danapur in Bihar last September. He had sold the software through his website (tatkalsoftwareall.in) to ticket booking agents across the country for many years.

Initial investigation revealed Alam, the developer of the software, started his career as a ticket booking agent from his small shop in Kurla, Mumbai, in 2012. Over the years, he grew in his business and developed the software to book railway tatkal, premium tatkal and general tickets by bypassing the IRCTC website. He rented his software (named Sharp, Tez, Nexus ++ and Fusion) for ₹500 to customers on a monthly basis. Later, he came into contact with Yadav. A regular offender, Alam has similar cases lodged against him in Kurla, Dadar and Jodhpur police stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US