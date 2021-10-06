U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath must resign over Lakhimpur incident, says VCK

CHENNAI

06 October 2021 00:07 IST

Violence a reflection of BJP’s high-handedness:Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly mowing down protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the violence was a reflection of the BJP’s high-handedness. “Over the last 10 months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws in New Delhi. The protests have intensified in almost all parts of Uttar Pradesh. Farmers had organised black flag protests in Lakhimpur district as well and that’s when the car of Ashish Mishra had run over farmers. This is not an unexpected accident. This is a murder due to high-handedness of those in power,” he charged.

The VCK chief also condemned the arrest of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was prevented from entering Uttar Pradesh.

