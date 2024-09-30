A huge wall, measuring over 100 feet, that separated a housing layout from a cremation yard used by members of a Scheduled Caste (SC) was demolished at Viswanatham Panchayat in Sivakasi Block in Virudhnagar district of Tamil Nadu on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The demolition came after the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) had called for a protest against the wall, contending it was an “untouchability wall” constructed by a real-estate promoter on poramboke land (unassessed land, which is the property of the government).

Sivakasi Tahsildar C. Latcham said the promoter came forward to demolish the wall after a notice was issued instructing him to remove the wall that encroached upon the poramboke land.

TNUEF State deputy general secretary P. Suganthi, along with its Virudhunagar district secretary K. Murugan, visited the spot and inspected the demolition after calling off the protest.

“We had raised this issue with the District Collector in February. He had instructed the Revenue officials to survey the land and take action. But as no action was taken, we called for the protest,” Mr. Murugan said.

Ms. Suganthi said the real-estate promoter had built the high wall some five feet away from his land, encroaching upon the poramboke land, and that the cremation yard used by the Scheduled Caste residents was located on this land.

“The wall had been purposefully constructed with an aim to separate the cremation yard and the SCs so that the plots could be sold,” she alleged.

Stating that such a practice of constructing walls and segregating SC communities was prevalent in many parts of Tamil Nadu, she said after a series of petitions and protests, a similar wall was demolished in Erode district a year ago.