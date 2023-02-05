ADVERTISEMENT

Unseasonal rain in Cauvery delta: Stalin requests PM for relaxing procurement norms

February 05, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘When paddy was being harvested this month, heavy rain lashed Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai and inundated the crop on one lakh hectares’

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relaxation in the paddy procurement norms on account of the unseasonal rain that affected the samba crop in the Cauvery delta.

In a letter, Mr. Stalin said that when paddy was being harvested this month, heavy rain lashed Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts and inundated the crop standing on about one lakh hectares, according to a preliminary assessment.

“We are making all efforts to drain the water and resume the harvest. But, despite our best efforts, we are concerned that the moisture content in the harvested grain is likely to be much higher...,” he said. A copy of the letter was released to the media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even during the last Kuruvai season, he recalled, the Government of India relaxed the norms for moisture content on a request from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), the State procurement agency under the Decentralized Procurement Scheme. “The current situation due to this spell of unseasonal rain warrants a similar concession, so that the procurement can be completed smoothly,” he said.

He requested the Prime Minister for instructions to allow TNCSC to procure paddy with a moisture content up to 22% and relax the minimum limit of immature, shrunken and shrivelled up to 5% (as against 3%) and damaged, discoloured and sprouted up to 7% (as against 5%) with the necessary value cut for this samba crop also.

The Chief Minister said his government was taking steps to improve the area under paddy through early desilting of irrigation channels in the Cauvery delta, water release from the Mettur dam ahead of schedule and distribution of the kuruvai package to the farmers. As a result, Tamil Nadu cultivated a record 4.19 lakh hectares during the kuruvai season and brought 16.43 lakh hectares under the samba/navarai crop, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US