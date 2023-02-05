Unseasonal rain in Cauvery delta: Stalin requests PM for relaxing procurement norms

February 05, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relaxation in the paddy procurement norms on account of the unseasonal rain that affected the samba crop in the Cauvery delta.

In a letter, Mr. Stalin said that when paddy was being harvested this month, heavy rain lashed Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts and inundated the crop standing on about one lakh hectares, according to a preliminary assessment.

“We are making all efforts to drain the water and resume the harvest. But, despite our best efforts, we are concerned that the moisture content in the harvested grain is likely to be much higher...,” he said. A copy of the letter was released to the media.

Even during the last Kuruvai season, he recalled, the Government of India relaxed the norms for moisture content on a request from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), the State procurement agency under the Decentralized Procurement Scheme. “The current situation due to this spell of unseasonal rain warrants a similar concession, so that the procurement can be completed smoothly,” he said.

He requested the Prime Minister for instructions to allow TNCSC to procure paddy with a moisture content up to 22% and relax the minimum limit of immature, shrunken and shrivelled up to 5% (as against 3%) and damaged, discoloured and sprouted up to 7% (as against 5%) with the necessary value cut for this samba crop also.

The Chief Minister said his government was taking steps to improve the area under paddy through early desilting of irrigation channels in the Cauvery delta, water release from the Mettur dam ahead of schedule and distribution of the kuruvai package to the farmers. As a result, Tamil Nadu cultivated a record 4.19 lakh hectares during the kuruvai season and brought 16.43 lakh hectares under the samba/navarai crop, he said.