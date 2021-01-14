Unseasonal rain damages standing crops

CUDDALORE

14 January 2021 00:34 IST

Farmers of Chidambaram, Kattumannarkovil, Keerapalayam and Bhuvanagiri affected

The unseasonal rain that lashed various parts of Chidambaram and Kattumannarkovil blocks in the last two days has turned out to be a bane for farmers damaging standing paddy crops on thousands of acres.

Under the influence of a weather system, unseasonal rain occurred in the blocks of Chidambaram, Kattumannarkovil, Keerapalayam and Bhuvanagiri, causing damage to standing crops in the region. According to K.V. Elangeeran, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation, “Farmers in the district have already been pushed to penury because of the back-to-back Cyclones Nivar and Burevi. Standing crops that were in the harvesting stage have been submerged due to the rain now.”

“We were hoping to raise 15 bags of paddy per acre as against 35 bags due to the damage caused by the two cyclones. Now all our hopes have been dashed and the rejuvenation of the crops has been ruled out”, he said.

Farmers in Kattumannarkovil block are among the worst hit. “The incessant rain has now flooded my field. The crops were in the harvesting stage. But with crops flattened and submerged, there is little hope left”, said S. Muthuramalingam, a farmer of Aranthangi village.