Tamil Nadu

Unreserved coaches in trains from November 1

The Southern Railway, after a gap of nearly 19 months, has reintroduced unreserved general coaches in the long-distance trains from November 1.

The Railway Board, based on public demand, has allowed unreserved second class coaches in 11 pairs of trains.

In a press release the Southern Railway has allotted unreserved coaches in the following trains: Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram (four coaches), Kottayam-Nilambur Road-Kottayam (five), Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram (four), Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur- Thiruvananthapuram Superfast (six), Kannur-Alappuzha-Kannur (six), Rameswaram-Tiruchi-Rameswaram (four), Ernakulam-Kannur-Ernakulam (six), Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Jolapettai-Central (six), Palakkad Town-Tiruchi-Palakkad Town (six), Kannur-Coimbatore-Kannur (four), and Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram (four). Five unreserved coaches have been allotted on Nagercoil-Kottayam train.

The Southern Railway has allowed unreserved coaches in Mangalore-Coimbatore-Mangalore (four) and Nagercoil-Coimbatore-Nagercoil (four) from November 10 onwards.


