Unorganised workers to be certified for skills

Kalvi TV to offer classes for those preparing for competitive exams

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will identify one lakh workers from unorganised sectors in the State to assess their skills and certify them under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

Though many have registered with the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Worker Welfare Board, and have the necessary skills and experience, they are under paid as they do not have the necessary certificates for their skillset and experience, the Minister said. They will be assesssed and certified at a cost of ₹10 crore.

A skill registry will be set up with details of those who have completed training in various specialisations offered by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. The unified single skill registry will help industries looking for qualified, trained and certified candidates.

Competitive exams

Kalvi TV will soon offer classes for those preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, the Staff Selection Commission, various banks and the Railway Recruitment Board, among others, Mr. Ganesan said.

The classes will be offered through exclusive frequency within Kalvi TV, through the Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation, at a cost of ₹50 lakh, he said. Steps will be taken to offer training to students in ITIs, in coordination with private companies.

During his speech in the House, Mr. Ganesan also urged the Union government to fill up 80% vacancies in the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) units in Tiruchi and Ranipet, and the Salem Steel Plant with workers from Tamil Nadu. However, he did not elaborate on the demand.