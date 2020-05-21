Unorganised Workers Federation demands cash aid for workers

CHENNAI

21 May 2020 15:24 IST

Members of the Federation held a meeting near Valluvar Kottam on Thursday, in memory of COVID-19 victims and migrant workers who have died during the lockdown

The Unorganised Workers Federation has demanded that workers who have registered with 30 welfare boards must be provided cash aid of ₹5,000 and free rations.

Members of the Federation held a meeting near Valluvar Kottam on Thursday in memory of COVID-19 victims and migrant workers who died in various circumstances during the lockdown. Reusable masks and gloves were also distributed on the occasion.

In a press release, the Federation’s state secretary R. Leelavathi said cash aid must be provided to workers who have not registered in any welfare board through their Aadhaar cards. Unorganised workers must be provided with free rations, including three litres of oil and 30 kg of rice, masks and gloves, and Tasmac shops must be closed down.

The State government must organise sufficient transport facilities for migrant workers who want to reach their native places, she said. The Federation has also demanded that the Central government withdraw the labour law reforms.