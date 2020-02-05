Unmask BJP-AIADMK combine: Stalin to cadre

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon party cadre to ‘unmask’ the BJP-AIADMK combine by collecting over one crore signatures for an ongoing campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mass movement

In a statement issued in Chennai, he said the signature campaign should be converted into a mass movement, and should also pave the way for the cancellation of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

He said the campaign should be completed by February 9 and the signatures sent to the party’s headquarters.

“They will be submitted to the President by MPs from all [Opposition] political parties,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he saw party cadre collecting signatures during a visit to the Murasoli office, and decided to join them.

“I explained the objective of the campaign to the people,” the DMK leader said.