Unmask BJP-AIADMK combine: Stalin to cadre

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon party cadre to ‘unmask’ the BJP-AIADMK combine by collecting over one crore signatures for an ongoing campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Mass movement
In a statement issued in Chennai, he said the signature campaign should be converted into a mass movement, and should also pave the way for the cancellation of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise.
He said the campaign should be completed by February 9 and the signatures sent to the party’s headquarters.
“They will be submitted to the President by MPs from all [Opposition] political parties,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said he saw party cadre collecting signatures during a visit to the Murasoli office, and decided to join them.
“I explained the objective of the campaign to the people,” the DMK leader said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.