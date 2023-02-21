Unlike cooperative sugar mills, private establishments profit by ‘drowning cane growers in debt’, says HC

February 21, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a judgement that has come as a shot in the arm for the cooperative movement, the Madras High Court has observed that private sugar factories profit by “drowning cane growers in debt” whereas the cooperative sugar factories prevent exploitation, provide return on share capital and do much more.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan made the observation while imposing costs of ₹1 lakh on East India Distilleries-Parry (India) Limited for having being hostile instead of finding an amicable solution to re-allocation of 18 villages at Kammapuram Firka in Cuddalore district from it to MRK Cooperative Sugar Mills in Sethiathope.

The judge ordered the amount should be paid to Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority which, in turn, was directed to conduct a legal aid camp at Kammapuram Firka to address the grievances of farmers who had apprehensions over supplying their produce to the cooperative sugar mill.

Authoring a 165-page judgment, he dismissed two writ petitions, one filed by a group of 25 cane growers and another by EID Parry, challenging an order passed by the Director of Sugar (Cane Commissioner) on October 28, 2022 allotting the 18 villages at Kammapuram Firka to M.R. Krishnamurthi Cooperative Sugar Mills.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram brought it to the notice of the court that the relationship between cane growers and sugar factories was controlled by the Sugar (Control) Order 1966 passed by the Centre by taking recourse to Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act of 1955.

Since sugar was an essential commodity, the 1966 order empowers the Cane Commissioner to allocate lands, where sugarcanes were grown, to a particular sugar mill. The 18 villages in question had initially been allotted to Shree Ambika Sugar Mills Limited, a private company, which sank into liquidation.

Thereafter, they were re-allotted to EID Parry temporarily before being shifted to MRK Cooperative Sugar Mills on grounds that the latter required allocation of more cane for better utilization of its crushing capacity, the cooperative mill was closer to the 18 villages and there was a threat of 5,000 acres being acquired by Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

Not finding any reason to interfere with the order passed by the Cane Commissioner, the judge appreciated the officer for having allocated the lands to the cooperative sugar mill in order to offset the possible acquisition. He also said it would be better to supply the canes to a mill that was 15 to 20 km away than transport them for 50 to 60 km.

Though EID Parry argued it had lot of funds at its disposal to support the farmers whereas the cooperative mill was a struggling unit, the judge said: “A cooperative society may be down, but they are never out. This is so because, the government infuses funds to ensure that the co-operative movement is kept alive.“

On the other hand, EID Parry had lent money, which was “euphemistically and sophisticatedly called investment,” by monetarily supporting the farmers for growing canes and turned their relationship to “a money lender-borrower status,” the judge lamented and said it was to extricate from such a distressing situation, the farmers had filed the present writ petition.

He wrote: “At the heart of every farmer in this country is a core code of conduct and that core code of conduct also includes a promise to repay a debt and I am sure that only if EID Parry had extended a helping hand, the entire litigation could have been avoided and a more peaceful relationship could have been built.”

The judge said instead of filing the case challenging the Cane Commissioner’s order, EID Parry could have entered into a discussion with MRK Cooperative Sugar Mills and the farmers in order to take back the “investments” that it had already made. Such a measure could have been taken under the umbrella of Corporate Social Responsibility too, he said.