AUTA welcomes re-exam

Association says MCQs stood in the way of holistic learning

Anna University Teachers’ Association has welcomed the State government’s move to conduct a re-examination for the odd semester of 2020.

The association affirmed that many students with good academic record had performed poorly in the multiple-choice question format. The association said it was not in agreement with the views expressed by former Vice Chancellor E. Balagurusamy and that teachers were willing to take up the examination process.

‘Not prepared’

“The fact is that Anna University had not prepared the students to face Multiple Choice Question examinations; neither are our teachers trained to set question papers the MCQ way. Further, it is well-known that MCQs for undergraduate evaluation stood in the way of holistic learning of the subjects concerned. Reverting to the time-tested descriptive examination process is the right thing to do at this critical juncture,” it said in a statement.