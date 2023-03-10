University of Melbourne launches dual degree programmes in India

March 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University of Melbourne (UoM) has launched a new Bachelor of Science Dual Degree programme in partnerships with the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management.

Students who enrol for the dual degree programme will spend the first two years in their respective institution in India and the next two years in Melbourne.

The students will receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Melbourne, along with the possibility of fast-tracking a Masters degree at the university. Duncan Maskell, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, said that the university was “pleased to be working together with prestigious local universities to be part of the internationalisation of education in India and at home in Australia”.

Recalling its ongoing partnership with UoM, S. Gowri, Vice-chancellor, University of Madras, said: “we’re excited to facilitate another international learning opportunity for our students”.

UoM was offering three-year Bachelor of Science (Blended) programmes in coordination with a few Indian institutions, including University of Madras, in which the curriculum is co-designed and quality assured by UoM.