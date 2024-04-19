University of Madras yet to release DA arrears

April 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The teachers, staff, and pensioners of the University of Madras are disappointed that the much-awaited dearness allowance (DA) arrears have not been released till date. The university has around 800 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff members.

On March 12, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and teachers would receive a 4% hike in DA. The hike would have a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024. “The order covers all government employees. Other universities have released the DA arrears, but our university has not released them,” said an official. The members of the Madras University Staff Association said when they approached the registrar, he told them that the file was ready to be signed by the Higher Education Secretary, but he had not given the registrar an appointment.

The University’s affairs are currently being administered by a convenor committee headed by the Higher Education Secretary in the absence of a Vice-Chancellor. The tenure of Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri ended in August. The appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor has been suspended as the Governor-Chancellor’s office and the Higher Education Department are embroiled in a tussle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.