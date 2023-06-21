ADVERTISEMENT

University of Madras pays salary from pension fund

June 21, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cash-strapped varsity forced to draw short-term deposits to meet expenses

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

University of Madras is reported to be facing acute financial crisis. File. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Amid acute financial constraints and a proposal for grant-in-aid pending with the State Government, the University of Madras has diluted the Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund to disburse salary/pension and meet other obligatory expenses for the month of May 2023.

Also Read | Madras University facing severe staff shortage

According to sources in the university, short-term deposits made from Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund to the tune of ₹7.6 crore which matured in May 2023, were utilised to meet the shortfall for salary for staff, retired employees and other expenses. A decision was taken to restore the money to the respective accounts on receipt of the grant-in-aid from the government.

The sources said the university had a monthly recurring expense of about ₹18.61 crores in the form of salary to 779 teaching and non-teaching staff, pension to 1,463 retired teaching, non-teaching staff and family pensioners, payment for temporary staff, security service, electricity etc. There was no response yet on the proposal seeking grant-in-aid for ₹18 crores to meet these expenses for the month of May 2023 sent to the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As on May 31, 2023, the university had only ₹5 crores available in different accounts and there was a shortfall of ₹11.50 crores to pay the salary, pension and other day-to-day budgetary charges which forced the authorities to withdraw the pension and endowment funds as a temporary measure.

Delay in the release of Block Grant by the State Government, which is paid as salary of staff (sanctioned posts), non-reimbursement of payments to temporary and outsourced staff, guest lecturers etc had crippled the financial stability of the university. The University of Madras and the Madurai Kamaraj University were the worst affected, the sources said. 

A payment of ₹11.46 crores which the university is entitled to as an additional grant cleared and forwarded to the Government by the Deputy Director, Local Audit Fund, for the year 2021-22 was also pending, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US