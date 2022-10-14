University of Madras offers two chances to clear arrears

ADVERTISEMENT
The University of Madras has offered two additional chances to postgraduate and undergraduate students to clear pending exams.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
-
-
Editorial
Winter is coming: On IMF’s warning
Undergraduate students admitted prior to the academic year 2015-16 and postgraduate students admitted prior to 2019-20 may appear for the university exams to be held in November 2022 and April 2023 “with applicable penal charges”, according to a notification from the Controller of Examinations.