University of Madras offers two chances to clear arrears

UG students admitted prior to 2015-16 and PG students who enrolled prior to 2019-20 may appear in the exams to be held in November 2022 and April 2023

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 14, 2022 19:16 IST

The University of Madras has offered two additional chances to postgraduate and undergraduate students to clear pending exams.

Undergraduate students admitted prior to the academic year 2015-16 and postgraduate students admitted prior to 2019-20 may appear for the university exams to be held in November 2022 and April 2023 “with applicable penal charges”, according to a notification from the Controller of Examinations.

