University of Madras hikes remuneration for guest lecturers, teaching-cum-research fellows

June 21, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The University of Madras has enhanced remuneration for guest lecturers and teaching-cum-research fellows.

The hike will take effect for the academic year 2023-24. The salary has been increased from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 for guest lecturers and from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 for research fellows. According to a circular issued by the University Registrar on June 19, the Finance Committee had approved the hike on March 13 and, subsequently, the Syndicate approved it on March 16. 

V. Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers Association, said the Directorate of Public Relations had also increased the salary of its guest lecturers, but there was no information about guest lecturers working in the government arts and science colleges yet.

“The government has approved the hike for guest lecturers in law colleges. The Madras University approved the hike for lecturers teaching in the University. The DIPR too has approved hike for its guest lecturers. We hope that the government would consider increasing the salary of guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges to ₹30,000,” he added. 

