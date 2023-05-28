University Grants Commission forms panel to curb violations in teacher appointments and awarding of Ph.D.s

May 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has tightened its vigil on faculty and academic staff appointments in universities and colleges. It will also look at the award of Ph.D.s. At its meeting in the end of April, it decided to constitute a standing committee to monitor both processes in higher education institutions.

The Commission, in its 568th meeting, decided the standing committee, in which top academicians would be members, would periodically select a few institutions, collect information regarding faculty appointments and the award of Ph.D.s, and verify documents to ensure that the rules have been followed. Where violations are noticed, the committee would recommend appropriate action, Commission Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018 and the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022., are currently being followed.

“As the regulations prescribe minimum standards required to be maintained by higher education institutions, any violation of the regulations results in the inevitable decline of higher education standards. The UGC takes such violations very seriously and intends to take appropriate measures to curb them,” Mr. Kumar said.

