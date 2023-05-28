HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

University Grants Commission forms panel to curb violations in teacher appointments and awarding of Ph.D.s

The Commission, in its 568th meeting, decided the standing committee, in which top academicians would be members, would periodically select a few institutions, collect information regarding faculty appointments and the award of Ph.D.s, and verify documents to ensure that the rules have been followed

May 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has tightened its vigil on faculty and academic staff appointments in universities and colleges. It will also look at the award of Ph.D.s. At its meeting in the end of April, it decided to constitute a standing committee to monitor both processes in higher education institutions. 

The Commission, in its 568th meeting, decided the standing committee, in which top academicians would be members, would periodically select a few institutions, collect information regarding faculty appointments and the award of Ph.D.s, and verify documents to ensure that the rules have been followed. Where violations are noticed, the committee would recommend appropriate action, Commission Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018 and the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022., are currently being followed.

“As the regulations prescribe minimum standards required to be maintained by higher education institutions, any violation of the regulations results in the inevitable decline of higher education standards. The UGC takes such violations very seriously and intends to take appropriate measures to curb them,” Mr. Kumar said.

Related Topics

higher education / research / universities and colleges / teachers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.