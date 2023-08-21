HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Universities under no obligation to follow Common Syllabus: Governor

“Determination of standards in higher education beyond the competence of State Government”

August 21, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday wrote to Vice-Chancellors of State Universities advising them that they were under no obligation to follow the Common Syllabus designed by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education.

In the letter also marked to the president, Association of Management of Private Colleges, and the Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, Mr. Ravi said that a number of educationists, including Vice-Chancellors of universities , principals of colleges and managements of autonomous colleges, had brought to his attention their deep concerns over the Higher Education department of the State Government aggressively pushing all the Arts & Science colleges to adopt the Common Syllabus.

He said the educationists were concerned about severe erosion of their academic freedom. They were also worried that the prescribed Common Syllabus severely compromised the quality of education as it was far below and behind the current syllabus being followed by them. Also, the common syllabus would drive them out of the National Institutional Ranking Framework which promoted healthy competitions towards better performance and determined their All India rankings.

Mr. Ravi said he took due cognisance of the genuine concerns and considering the fact that determination of standards in higher education was in the Union List of the Constitution and hence beyond the competence of the State Government, a reference was made to the University Grants Commission with respect to the syllabi.

The UGC had made it clear that it was the university/autonomous college which shall design the course/programme of study and syllabi in accordance with the regulations, frameworks, guidelines etc. issued by the UGC from time to time and with the due approval of its statutory bodies like the academic council and executive council.

“This puts to rest any doubt or ambiguity regarding the Common Syllabus. You are free to have syllabi as designed by the competent body of your institutions and are under no obligation to follow the Common Syllabus designed by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education,” the Governor said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.